It's no secret that the Warner Robins Police Department has an officer shortage.

Multiple open records requests filed this summer by 13WMAZ showed that the department consistently employed about twenty fewer officers than it's budgeted for.

However, department leaders say things are getting better--and they hope an upcoming job fair can build on that hiring momentum.

It was almost exactly two months ago that some city council members said police Chief Brett Evans was given 60 days to hire 10 new officers.

However, Evans said hiring is a challenge he's been thinking about long before then.

"We've been bringing together a lot of things, even before a lot of this started, even before some of these deadlines were set," said the Chief.

One of the biggest steps, according to Evans, was city council's decision last year on payscale compression. It fixed a a financial problem that left some seasoned officers making the same as rookies.

"It was terrible," said Evans. "But getting that pay compression fixed really launched this about a year ago."

And in the last few months, Evans says they've launched even more programs designed to attract new applicants.

Lateral transfer is one of them. It's a program where POST certified officers from other departments can join the Warner Robins Police Department and take up to 10 years of seniority with them. For example, an officer with ten years of experience with the Georgia State Patrol who switched over to the Warner Robins Police Department would get paid as though he had ten years experience in Warner Robins.

Chief Evans called the program "very successful."

He also said the department's benefits package and incentives for applicants with military backgrounds have helped boost applications.

Department spokesperson Jennifer Parson said 56 applicants passed the department's physical agility test in the past 2 months--well above the normal numbers.

She said 25 of them went on to pass the department's written examination and are being background checked, one of the final pre-employment stages of the application process.

Officer Michael Ratterree went through that process just over a year ago and says it's a decision that's led to rewarding moments, big and small.

"It doesn't have to be some huge scene," said Ratterree. "It's just the small things you get to do every single day that add up to be the most rewarding."

The job fair will be Wednesday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warner Robins Police Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Highway 247 and Watson Boulevard.

Representatives from law enforcement specialties within the department, like K9, forensics, and SWAT, will be on hand to explain different career paths.

Human resources personnel will also be available to help jumpstart the application process for anyone who wants to apply Wednesday.

© 2018 WMAZ