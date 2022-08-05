Warner Robins Police department investigating homicide on 95 Shannonridge Drive

x
It happened around 7:30 p.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on 95 Shannonridge Drive on Saturday. 

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to 95 Shannonridge Drive at Breckenridge Mobile Home Park around 7:30 p.m.

They say a 37-year-old man was overheard on the phone arguing with someone about a gun.

The argument turned physical and the call was interrupted. 

The caller went to check on the man and found him dead with a gunshot wound. 

They say the victims name will be released later. 

Anyone with information may call Detective Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

