Warner Robins Police department investigating homicide on 95 Shannonridge Drive

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on 95 Shannonridge Drive on Saturday.
According to a Facebook post, officers with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to 95 Shannonridge Drive at Breckenridge Mobile Home Park around 7:30 p.m.
They say a 37-year-old man was overheard on the phone arguing with someone about a gun.
The argument turned physical and the call was interrupted.
The caller went to check on the man and found him dead with a gunshot wound.
They say the victims name will be released later.
Anyone with information may call Detective Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
