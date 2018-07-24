Warner Robins Police raised $20,000 during their Blue Glow Run event and used it to buy 16 defibrillator machines to help people in cardiac arrest.

Donations by the public to the Warner Robins Police Department could help officers on the street save a few lives.

Every officer will receive one. They're easy to use and have easy-to-follow directions. The packs come with both written instructions and an audio-recorded explanation of how to use them.

According to the American Red Cross, defibrillators save 50,000 lives each year, and one officer says the more officers that have them the better.

"The more AEDs we have on the road, the more likely that an officer's just right around the corner when someone does go into cardiac arrest or some type of episode that requires the AED to be used," says Warner Robins Patrol Officer David Ingle.

The American Heart Association says heart attacks are the leading cause of police officer deaths, so these donations could also help officers. "It's beneficial for us to have and it's beneficial for the community to have," says Ingle.

And thanks to the community's donations, officers can help save more lives.

