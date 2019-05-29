Social media sites like Facebook can be one of the best spots to find deals. When it comes time to retrieve those items from complete strangers, it can get a little sketchy.

"I could have seriously been hurt. I have two kids that need me. They're 6 and 4. They have their whole life, and I could have, in a split second, been gone," says Chaley Bibb.

In January, Bibb told us she had a not-so-pleasant meet-up while selling an old phone through a Facebook marketplace.

RELATED: 'I could've been gone over a phone:' Warner Robins woman has close call with social media sale

The man gave her fake money and left with the $50 change she gave him. Bibb told us, "I wasn't going to call him out on it because, in that moment, I was scared."

Cases like these are why the Warner Robins Police Department put up "community meetup spots" in their parking lot.

These spots provide a safety net when you're meeting up with strangers to exchange items because you're in a well-lit parking lot with surveillance cameras, and law enforcement is right inside.

The signs were donated by a buy-and-sell internet company called Offer Up. The company often works with local businesses and police departments to create a safe environment to exchange.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner says this helps prevent people from getting robbed, or put in dangerous situations.

RELATED: Centerville Police stepping up enforcement of teen loitering at mall

"Allowing to have a place here it brings up the persons really are legitimate in what they're doing and they are legitimate sells," says Wagner.

If the deal is too good to be true, Wagner says you should avoid meeting up at all.