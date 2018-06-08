The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for people seeking a career in law enforcement.

They are hosting a job fair August 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center at 100 Watson Boulevard.

This comes after Chief Brett Evans was given 60 days to hire 30 officers. Officer applicants must pass a physical test, a background check and a psychological evaluation.

According to a press release, the department offers several benefits, including veteran signing bonuses, lateral transfers, health benefits and a pension.

You can view a full list of benefits here.

For additional information, you can contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Parson through phone or email at 478-302-5417 or jparson@wrga.gov.

