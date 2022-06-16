Warner Robins police discover two bodies in home

The Warner Robins Police Department went to Orchard Way for a welfare check and found a pair of people dead inside.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two bodies were found in a home in Warner Robins on Thursday, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

The Warner Robins Police Department went to the 300 block of Orchard Way around 3 p.m. for a welfare check and found a pair of elderly women dead inside.

Police Chief John Wagner said the manner of death is undetermined.

But Williams said the deaths did not appear to be "mallicious." He said the bodies had been there for a while.

So far, the women's names have not been released.