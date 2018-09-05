The audio has been removed from the video due to the language used throughout. You can still tell what's going on up until the end of the video where the Tasing happens.

Warner Robins Police are explaining what led to the arrest of a man in a video that’s been shared across Facebook in Central Georgia.

A news release from the department says officers responded to a suspicious person call at the intersection of Maplewood and Feagin Mill Road around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Callers reported to 911 dispatchers that a man was running into traffic, performing martial arts and masturbating in the street.

The release says officers tried to get the man out of the road and put him in custody when he began to lunge at them and grab them below the belt.

Officers tased the man and used their batons as he continued to resist arrest.

The man received a minor injury to the head when he fell to the ground and two Warner Robins police officers were also injured.

The release says doctors found marijuana and meth in his system and he is currently under a psychological evaluation.

The name of the man has not been released and a mugshot is unavailable.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV