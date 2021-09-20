Warner Robins police investigate armed robbery at Metro PCS

A store clerk says the suspect demanded money from the cash register using a handgun.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening.

According to a press release, police responded to Metro PCS located at 115 Russell Parkway around 5 p.m.

A store clerk says the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then ran away into the shopping plaza.

Warner Robins Police Department is working to get video from other stores.