Warner Robins police investigate armed robbery at Metro PCS

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening.
According to a press release, police responded to Metro PCS located at 115 Russell Parkway around 5 p.m.
A store clerk says the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect then ran away into the shopping plaza.
Warner Robins Police Department is working to get video from other stores.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Richards at (478) 302-5393 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.