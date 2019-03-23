UPDATE: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department confirms that Saturday night's incident was a suicide. She says a customer shot himself in the bathroom and died.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Warner Robins Police Department is working a possible suicide at the Cheddar's restaurant located at 2915 Watson Boulevard.

According to Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department, the incident happened in the restroom.

Police asked 13WMAZ reporter Sabrina Burse to move to the other side of the parking lot away from the restaurant in order to complete a 3D scan of the area.

