WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body.

Coroner James Williams says there's no indication there was foul play.

Williams says an autopsy will be scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab.

