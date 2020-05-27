WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead near a Warner Robins neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, police got the call after juveniles said they found a dead body while walking through a grassy area near Doraville Court. The release says the body was badly decomposed but was identified as female.

An autopsy is being conducted and next of kin has not yet been notified.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

