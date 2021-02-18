Warner Robins Police investigating prank 911 call that threatened school shooting

Investigators say the caller will be prosecuted once they're identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a prank 911 call from a man who claimed to have shot his wife and then threatened a school shooting.

According to a news release, police officers were sent to a home on Anne Drive around 7 a.m. Thursday for a domestic call where a man fired a shot after reportedly holding his wife at gunpoint.

The caller said the high school was his next target, which caused Northside High and Parkwood Elementary to be placed on lockdown. Officers were then sent to both schools to provide security.

They found the residents of the Anne Drive home from the 911 call did not know what was happening, and that the call had been a prank that originated from another address.

Warner Robins Police says all 911 calls are taken seriously.

“The resources to answer the call safely and provide security at two other locations is a great strain,” wrote the police department.

They add that the abuse of the 911 system will be investigated and the caller prosecuted if they can be identified.