Warner Robins Police investigating after shots fired during party

Witnesses told officers there was a large party and people were arguing when they heard gunfire

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after an argument turned violent overnight.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the 800-block of Leisure Lake Drive (Sandpiper Apartments) for a shooting around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

Witnesses told them there was a large party and people were arguing when they heard gunfire, and three cars sped off.

No one was injured in the shooting and two cars were hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Warner Robins Police investigators at 478-302-5380.