WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police need your help finding a man accused of stealing a woman’s car Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were sent to the area of Greenbriar Road and Elberta Road around 11:15 a.m. for a reported kidnapping.

The victim reported her car stolen from her home around 3:45 a.m. The suspected thief, 24-year-old Jayln Hunlen, was later seen back in the area.

The victim got into the vehicle and he drove away, prompting witnesses to call 911 and report a kidnapping.

A lookout for the 2011 Chevy Malibu was issued and an officer spotted it going south on Highway 247, exiting off onto 96 and then towards Misty Valley Lane.

The release says Hunlen got out of the vehicle and ran away as the car owner stayed behind with her car.

A K-9 track was unsuccessful, and a weapon and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

At this time, police have not located Hunlen. He is described as 6’1” and weighing around 160 lbs. with short dreads.

He was last seen in a gray hoodie, black joggers and black shoes.

If you know his location, you can call WRPD at 478-302-5378.

