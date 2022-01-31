Warner Robins police looking for man who allegedly shot another man in the face

The man then stole a car and left the scene.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for a man who they believe shot another man in the face and then stole a car Sunday.

According to the police department, it happened around 2 a.m.

Officers responded to shots fired near the Smoke's 2 restaurant on Russell Parkway.

They found a 21-year-old man shot in the parking lot of Atomic Tattoo.

He went to the hospital and should be okay.

Officers say the shooter drove away in a light blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with a Florida tag. The tag number is 95ATPN.