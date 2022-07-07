Warner Robins Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

According to a press release, a warrant for the arrest of Tyrus Davis of Forest Park has been issued.

Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of this hit and run in Warner Robins.

The Warner Robins Police Department have found the suspected vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on July 5 on Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard.

Officers located the silver 2014 Honda Civic at a Forest Park apartment complex.

According to a press release, a warrant for the arrest of Tyrus Davis of Forest Park has been issued.

The warrants are for homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, hit and run, and failure to report an accident.

Davis has not been arrested at this time.

On July 5, the Watson-Hickory intersection mid-afternoon is really busy, but the accident took place just before 10pm.

Several cars missed hitting 47-year-old Christopher Miolen, and he nearly made it across the street, when a fourth one struck him.

Police Sergeant Tim Pippio says the driver never stopped or came back to check on Miolen.

"This is just another example of society not caring. You hit somebody, please stop, whether you're at fault or they are at fault. Everybody has family. Doesn't matter who it was who got hit, take the time to stop, check on them, call us. Everything works out in the end, but don't make things worse," Sergeant Pippio said.

"Anytime you're driving down the road, you need to be on the lookout for pedestrians. They do not always use the cross walk, they do not wait until the crosswalk tells them to cross, they might cross at an intersection. They might dart out into traffic. We see this all the time. As far as pedestrians, the signals are there for a reason. Please use them and cross when it tells you to cross, and don't cross when it tells you not to," he said.

Pippio went on to say: "Anytime you're involved in a collision, if anybody is injured, you have to stop and report it to law enforcement and the law requires you to render aid to that person, even if it is to load them up in your car and take them to the doctor or an emergency room. In this case, they just left him."

Pippio says because the driver didn't stop, help Miolen, or come back, "it's no longer a misdemeanor charge." He says, "it can be a felony case."

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Pippio at 478-302-5380, or you can contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.