Warner Robins police looking for suspect in robbery at convenience store on Russell Parkway

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department was called to the EnMarket on Russell Parkway for a robbery Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

According to a release from the police department, an employee at the business said a man entered and demanded cash.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the store.

The man had his face covered and was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt.

No one was injured. The EnMarket is located at 217 Russell Parkway.