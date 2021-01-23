x
Warner Robins police looking for suspect in robbery at convenience store on Russell Parkway

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department was called to the EnMarket on Russell Parkway for a robbery Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

According to a release from the police department, an employee at the business said a man entered and demanded cash.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the store.

The man had his face covered and was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt.

No one was injured. The EnMarket is located at 217 Russell Parkway.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

