Warner Robins Police looking for woman who hit road worker with car

The woman was seen fleeing the scene after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins police department needs help identifying a driver who struck a road worker with her car on Green Street.

The driver was a woman who drove a Mitsubishi Lancer and fled the scene.

Warner Robins Police have located the vehicle, but none of the information found so far has led to identifying the driver.

The road worker suffered a shoulder and leg injury but is stable.

If you have information on the woman's identity, you can call Sgt. Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.