Warner Robins Police make second arrest after man shot, killed at Cru Lounge

20-year-old Reggie Roberts of Warner Robins was arrested by US Marshal Officers in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Warner Robins Police Department has made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at Cru Lounge in June.

He is awaiting an extradition proceeding to then be bought back to Houston County to answer for his murder charge.

Officers also arrested 20-year-old Samba Diallo of Warner Robins in connection to the shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247.

24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins and another person got into a fight inside the lounge before spilling out into the parking lot.

When in the parking lot, the person Mitchell was fighting with shot him.

Mitchell was transported to the Houston Medical Center in a personal car, where he died of his injuries.