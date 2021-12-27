x
Warner Robins Police investigating after man shot in back

Officers were called to the hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Northlake Drive.

Officers were sent to the Houston Medical Center after being called about someone with a gunshot wound. They got to the hospital and found 23-year-old Jontavious Askew had been shot in the back.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information can call Warner Robins Police Det. Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380.

