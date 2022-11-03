'Please talk': Warner Robins Police offering $8K reward for info in woman's unsolved 2013 homicide

The Warner Robins Police Department and the Houston County District Attorney's Office are featuring the next unsolved homicide case

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is offering an $8,000 dollar reward to anyone who can help them solve Anita Bergner's unsolved homicide.

13WMAZ spoke with Bergner's mom and friend, and the lead detective on the case to find out more.

She used to live over on North 5th Street, but she was found on Curtis Street just down the road from the police department.

Someone killed Anita Bergner almost a decade ago.

"She's not at peace, and I'm not at peace," said Betty Day, Bergner's mother.

She wants your help in solving her case.

"Please talk, please tell. What if she'd been your daughter," said Day.

Just after 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2013, officers found Bergner in an abandoned house in the 300-block of Curtis Street. Tracy Griffin, a friend, says she doesn't know why someone killed her.

"She was really really funny. She'd give you the shirt of your back," said Griffin.

At the time, Sgt. Justin Clark assisted detectives on Bergner's case. Now, he is the lead detective.

Clark says she'd been missing for two weeks before someone reported her missing.

"The friend last saw her, she was walking to go to the store, said she wanted to get a drink. That was the last time she was seen, that we know of. We searched all over town, hospitals, and things such of that and then another individual located a foul smell. So, we checked and found a deceased person inside," said Clark.

Blunt force trauma was her cause of death.

"The aggressive manner in how she died; she was beaten pretty severely, and there was definitely a lot of aggression in that, and that stood out at the time," said Clark.

"Somebody knows something and if anybody does, I just encourage you to step forward and get justice for Anita," said Griffin.

"If anybody has any information, large or small, you never know what is going to break the case," said Clark. "I'd be happy to sit down and talk about it."

Another one of Bergner's friends says she had a pleasing attitude and she let other's take advantage of her.

The house police found her in is no longer there. It was torn down shortly after they found her.