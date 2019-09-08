WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Southeastern Little League Tournament wrapped up on Wednesday in Warner Robins, but one Warner Robins Police officer says he had an experience he will never forget.

“I was the guy holding up the hand and when it was time I was like 'Alright, let’s go,’” said Greg Martin.

Officer Martin says he was on duty, working a private detail for the Little League when he had to jump into action and keep the games moving.

‘My initial response was, ‘Uh…okay? We’ll go with it,’” said Martin.

He worked as the middle man between the ESPN crew in their truck and the players for the second half of the game.

“It was awesome, it was an incredible experience! I was a part of the crew, it was exciting,” he said.

His job was to tell the players when to go on the field and to tell the umpire it was time to play ball.

“I just want everyone to have fun, have a good time, and I do my best to make that happen,” he said.

And he made sure everyone had fun when he was leading the crowd in the infamous ‘Chicken Dance.’ You can view that below:

Officer Martin has been coming to the tournament since the beginning, though he says this is one of the coolest experiences yet.

The producer was so impressed, he asked Martin to stick around for the next game. Martin says, thankfully, the overheated volunteer came back and could finish the drill.

