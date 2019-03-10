WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Motorcycles are involved in 11 percent of all accidents on the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Almost half of those accidents involved another car.

Warner Robins Police Officer Tim Pippio wants to do his part to make the roads a little safer.

It all started on a mini-bike with a lawnmower engine when he was 5 years old.

Through the years, Pippio rode dirt bikes and, eventually, motorcycles, once he was old enough.

He said back then, he thought he was a pro.

"I always thought I knew how to ride until I became a motor officer, and then I realized how lucky I was to still be alive," Pippio said.

He said those training classes really opened his eyes, and now, he wants to pass on that knowledge.

That's what his class on October 12th is all about.

"We're trying to fix the things we see out here on the street that could avoid accidents," Pippio said.

Before becoming a traffic investigator, Pippio worked as a motor officer with the Warner Robins Police Department for 12 years.

He said even after being on the force for over 10 years, they still went through training.

"It’s like shooting. It’s a perishable skill. If you don’t use it, you’re gonna lose it," said Pippio.

The obstacle course at the free class will sharpen motorcyclists' reflexes and fine tune their riding abilities.

Pippio said whether you've been riding for two weeks or 20 years, this class is for you.

"By the end of the day, it's amazing to watch them ride through everything just like a pro and are like, 'I never knew I could do that before,'" he said.

He originally held the class back in 2015 and had over 100 people sign up.

The class runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 12th at Central Georgia Technical College on Cohen Walker Drive.

To sign up, you can email Officer Pippio at tpippio@wrga.gov or give him a call at 478-293-1048.

He said they like to keep the class small, but will add more classes if the demand is high.

