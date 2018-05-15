The Warner Robins Police Department honored fallen officers Monday night with a candlelight vigil.

The annual event is a part of their Police Week celebrations.

Officers lit candles, folded a flag, and played bagpipes to remember the fallen, including Sergeant Curtis Billue and Sergeant Christopher Monica, who were killed last year in Putnam County.

Assistant Police Chief John Wagner says there's been a rise in aggression towards officers across the county.

He said that was on display a few weeks ago in Centerville when a man allegedly shot an officer.

"That was too close to home, and that makes you realize the fragility of the human and police officer, and you just never know what the outcome is going to be for that call you're going on or what's behind that door," said Wagner.

Since January, there have been 19 officer-involved shootings in Georgia.

