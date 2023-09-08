Warner Robins Police reports over 600 speeding tickets in a week

School zone speed cameras have been active since school started, and they've already issued 600 tickets.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — School is just getting started, and so is the new speeding ticket system in Warner Robins.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've issued over 600 speeding tickets since the start of the school year using the new school zone speed cameras.

Ashley Honrath was not surprised with the number of tickets due to the confusion of when the cameras are active.

"Everything changed at one time," Honrath said. "There were like three or four things that changed at one time, and I read the article and I don't think it said all day, because I still couldn't understand why I got a ticket... Well, it was a warning, but I still couldn't understand because it was 11:40 a.m."

Warner Robins Police Captain Gary Edwards previously told 13WMAZ that the speed cameras will be enforced during the entire school day whenever school is in session.

But Honrath believes there could be improvements made to the signs to help prevent confusion.

"That speed limit sign right there, you know, it has the lights on it, but the lights aren't always on," Honrath said. "You know if you come up, you're going to see those flashing lights."

Honrath and local Wynn Davis believe the best advice when travelling through a school zone is to reduce your speed.

"I say just stay the school zone speed the whole day," Honrath said. "The whole day, all they way to the end of the school zone. That's the only thing you can do, because you don't know."

"When you see those cameras up and they got a sign saying it's enforced by a photo just slow down," Davis said.

Davis also thinks the cameras help protect the students as he's experienced reckless driving in school zones before.

"When I was in Macon on the police force, a young little girl — she was 15 years old — she got crippled in a school zone with somebody speeding and it hit her," Davis said. "When I left from up there, she was in a wheelchair."