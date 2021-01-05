10-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car in Warner Robins

The boy was riding his bike when he was hit by a car Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins Saturday night.

According to a press release from Warner Robins Police, officers were called to the 100-block of Sonja Drive around 7:30 p.m. for an accident involving a car and a bicycle.

Police say a 2007 Honda Accord was driving west on Sonja Drive toward Belmont Drive when a 10-year-old boy riding a bike was hit.

The boy suffered a head injury and is in critical condition at a Macon hospital.