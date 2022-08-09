Warner Robins police take new approach to officer shortage with part-time police program

If you’re eager to apply you’re going to have to keep waiting, because the application date hasn't been announced yet.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With fewer people choosing the badge, Warner Robins Police Department is taking a new approach.

They are starting a program for those interested in serving part-time.

"There is a group of officers that are either retired or presently working for an agency, a smaller agency that would be able to do extra hours at a larger department so we're looking hone in to that group," Police Chief John Wagner said.

WRPD and the city's Mayor Larhonda Patrick announced a Part-Time Patrol Officer program.

"These are paid positions this will be something where they can get in a patrol car with another officers or it could be the place where they get in a police car by themselves and they're out there for four hours and they're answering domestics, accidents, just like any other officer," Wagner said.



The initiative is making policing positions more accessible.



"We'll be seeking P.O.S.T certified officers to do the job. We are a certified agency so there's a criteria or some hoops you have to jump through to make sure you're doing it the Warner Robins police department way," he said.

The initiative is two-fold. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said in a news release the part time officer program also addresses an uptick in crime.



"We certainly see crime. Violent crime is out there, and its being seen everywhere but we just need more police to become proactive and right now we're chasing calls," the Chief explained.



Richard Hall lives in Warner Robins, and remembers policing being on Patrick's Campaign platform.



"She mentioned something about it when she ran for mayor that she wanted to try and clean up the area and stuff like that so I think that's a great job that she's implicating that program,” he recalled.



Now that it’s in motion-- he says it could work.



"By allowing people that's already P.O.S.T certified, I guess they call it a ride along or whatever once they see how to patrol the streets of Warner Robins, Georgia and stuff like that, I think it’ll be a great asset to the city," Hall said.

If you’re eager to apply, you’re going to have to keep waiting, because the date for those interested hasn't been announced yet.



Officers sworn in by the mayor will then go through an additional 18-week orientation with the city of Warner Robins police department.