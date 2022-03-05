Warner Robins Police investigating after teen shot in the face

He told officers a man in a ski mask drove by and shot him in the face before speeding off.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face in Warner Robins Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened around 5 p.m. in the 200-block of Terrykay Circle.

Officers met with the victim at the scene, who told them he was shot in the face by a man in a ski mask. The shooter drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.