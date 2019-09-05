MACON, Ga. — Warner Robins police say they've arrested 8 women for prostitution and other charges. Captain Chris Rooks with the Warner Robins Police Department says the investigation started when undercover officers saw sex advertisements online. It ended with the arrests of 8 women.

The department sent a release of the women arrested, and their charges are as follows:

1. 31-year-old Brittany Amber Taylor was arrested at 1500 Watson Blvd. (Citgo) for Prostitution and Possession of Methamphetamine on 04/30/2017.

2. 34-year-old Heather Lea Vasquez was arrested at 2079 Watson Blvd. (Executive Inn) for Prostitution and Possession of Methamphetamine on 04/30/2017.

3. 41-year-old Jessica Statham Brooks was arrested at 2076 Watson Blvd. (Budget Inn) for Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin on 04/30/2019.

4. 27-year-old Kayla Marie Russ was arrested at 2727 Watson Blvd. (Suburban) for Prostitution, Possession with Intent Schedule IV - Alprazolam, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Loitering/Drug Related Activity on 05/01/2019.

5. 24-year-old Nakia Monek Stephens was arrested at 215 Margie Dr. (Quality Inn & Suites) for Prostitution and Possession of Schedule I – Synthetic Marijuana on 05-01-2019. Acting Chief John Wagner Jr.

6. 28-year-old Decemantrea Nashaya Richardson was arrested at 2835 Watson Blvd. (Walgreens) for Prostitution on 05/02/2019.

7. 22-year-old Monifah Myshi Young was arrested at 2024 Watson Blvd. (Ramada Hotel & Suites) for Prostitution on 05/02/2019.

8. 27-year-old Jaomie Shaire Duncanson was arrested at 2024 Watson Blvd. (Ramada Hotel & Suites) for Prostitution and Cruelty to Children – 2ND Degree on 05/02/2019.

Captain Rooks says undercover officers called and texted women who were offering sex for money before the arrests.

"Prostitution is one of those crimes that's a misdemeanor, but it's one of those that kind of deteriorates your community," said Rooks.

Captain Rooks says 27-year-old Jaomie Duncanson agreed to meet up with an undercover officer to have sex while her child was in her custody.

"We had to call DFCS and the juvenile division to remove the child from the mother's care," said Rooks.

Most of the women were arrested at hotels and motels on Watson Boulevard. Rooks says, many times, the crime can lead to dangerous situations.

"You are talking about drug sales. You are talking about human trafficking. You are talking about a child being endangered, in this case," said Rooks.

Rooks says some prostitution cases come with a lot of risk for people involved.

"When they would get there, they would be robbed and, sometimes, beaten up," said Rooks.

Captain Rooks says the investigation lasted about 3 days. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.