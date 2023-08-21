'They do things to keep us honest': Warner Robins works to keep positive workplace environment

The city re-signed its contract with Gallagher Risk Management Company to help with city insurance and workers' compensation services.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins leaders say they want everyone to enjoy working for the international city. They understand that sometimes on the job, accidents happen. That's why Monday night the council voted to make sure incidents are handled fairly.

Since the announcement of the new city pay scale, city leaders say many people have shown interest.

"Whether they follow through or not is a different story, but yes from day one we have gotten unanimous compliments," Councilman Clifford Holmes said.

Councilman Holmes says the city is looking for top-notch people to provide top-notch service.

"We're looking for caliber we're looking for people that really want to work for the citizens of Warner Robins," he said.

As they hope to welcome new employees and keep their current ones, the city is working to create a fair and safe work environment.

Monday night, the city voted to re-sign with Gallagher Risk Management Company.

They're an insurance company that assists the city with workers' compensation, claims advocacy, and other insurance services.

Holmes says naturally in a workplace environment people will have accidents.

"We always have claims," he said.

Holmes says the city wants them to be handled properly, so they are willing to spend the $40,000 for the help.

"The taxpayers do not have to worry about their money going to the wind," he said.

Holmes says over the last few years Gallagher has helped save the city.

"I can't put a dollar figure with how much, but they are fair with what they do, they advise us with what to do, the insurance committee, and they advise us," he said.

However, Holmes says in the end, it's about making sure the employees get what they deserve.

"To bring this company on board who deals with this daily was our move to keep everyone honest. Be sure that we are doing the employees fairly. Not to mistreat any employee. We don't want to mistreat anyone, that's not our intent," he said.

Holmes says since they have worked with the company he feels like it's held the city accountable. He says the company works directly with the city HR department.