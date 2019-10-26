WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three city council seats are up for grabs this election season in Warner Robins.

13WMAZ decided to take a closer look at the candidates running for Post 2, 4 and 6.

We asked Eric Langston, Stephen Baughier, and Charlie Bibb, all running for Post 2, what they have planned if they win the seat on November 5th.

We began with Charlie Bibb, an ordained minister, asking why he is running for city council.

"I love people. I absolutely love my city and I want to make a difference. I want to leave my city way better than I found it. I want to make a difference, not only now, but for generations to come," said Bibb.

Eric Langston works at Robins Air Force Base. He says he is ready for the city's potential to be unleashed.

City council has an enormous role to play to ensure that we leverage any and all potential and take advantage of any and all opportunities. There's more to do and it can't wait -- not five years, not even three years, but now." he said.

Stephen Baughier, an accountant, says he's at a point in his life where he can give the people the attention they deserve.

"It's just a continuation of a life of service combined with the fact that I actually have the capacity to do a good job that the citizens deserve. They won’t be competing with a 9-5 job for my attention," said Baughier.

Next, we asked the candidates how they would prioritize city spending.

"Prioritizing the money is very basic. There’s safety, the police force. There’s fire, first responders. Those are the common core values of our city and that should never change," said Bibb.

Langston says there needs to be a conservative approach to how the city is spending money.

"There are some priority areas where we need to be spending such as public safety. Without public safety, we can’t have anything," says Langston.

He goes on to say money should also go towards essential services and social infrastructure.

"We are doing a fantastic job with parks and recreation right now. We have a $30 million SPLOST fund that’s directly financing parks and recreation here in Warner Robins," he says.

Baughier says he would prioritize spending on things that affect the largest amount of Warner Robins residents.

"We have our own water department, sewer and all that. I mean, that’s something that touches almost everyone in the city. I would like to see some investment in sort of the aesthetics of the city. I want people to be proud of their city. I want people to be proud enough to want to show it off," he says.

Bibb says the biggest issue facing the city right now is not knowing where the taxpayers' money is going.

Langston states that it's the fact the city is growing too fast and they need to find a way to catch up.

Baughier says the average citizen's lack of interest in city hall is a problem. He wants to see a connection between city hall and the people of Warner Robins.

He also recognizes blight is an issue as well.

Something that came up during our conversation with Post 4 candidate, Kevin Lashley, was a forensic audit. Bibb agrees and says he thinks that is a good idea.

"The first thing I'm gonna work on is a forensic audit. The next one is transparency and the third one is going to be unity within the council. We work as a team, not against each other," says Bibb.

Langston says making sure police officers have the recourse they need is one of his top priorities.

"We know there is a retention problem at the police department so we really need to tune and hone in and focus on what is driving this behavior and see if we can’t turn it around and get more officers in the area," he says.

He goes on to say how important it is to create an inviting environment for young professionals.

"They are the future of our work force and if we can’t attract and retain young professionals here in Warner Robins. We are going to have a problem staffing jobs moving forward which will make us less competitive."

The three things Baughier wants to work on if he's elected?

"Establish a more effective means of communication between city hall and the residents for those who are interested,"

He goes on to say tackling the issue of blight is easier when you focus on one area at a time instead of looking at the entire community at once.

He also wants to bring the annual Christmas parade back to Watson Boulevard, where it has been held for many years.

Bibb says his deep love for the city sets him apart from his opponents.

"A natural love that comes within for people. It’s deep inside of me. It’s who I am as a person and that makes me have a love for the city. The other thing, candidate-wise and platform-wise, would be, I believe in a city charter. I believe in a full-time mayor," he says.

What sets Langston apart?

"Not only am I the youngest candidate of the three, but I firmly believe that my level of energy and passion and enthusiasm cannot be matched. I am the best candidate to bring these qualities to city hall," he says.

Baughier says his years of experience working as an accountant at both large and small companies will be an asset if he is elected.

"I didn’t just jump off the couch and say, 'Oh, I think I’m gonna run.’ This is just a continuation of just who I am and I think that I can serve the city well."

Election day is November 5th. If you missed 13WMAZ's interview with the Post 4 candidates, you can see that that here.

