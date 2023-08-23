'I can manage': Warner Robins property owners may see higher tax bills

The city says this is because of property value increases, and because of how they set their 2024 budget. The first public hearing is Sept. 5 at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Property owners in Warner Robins are getting hit with a double tax bill increase. Last week, we told you about an increase coming from Houston County.

On Wednesday, the city announced that you may see an increase from them as well.

Warner Robins City Clerk Mandy Stella says people may have received notices from the tax assessor's office about the value of their home increasing. The city bases its tax digest on these reassessments.

So she says, if you noticed an increase in your property value, you may see an increase in your Warner Robins tax bill.

"It would be nice if it would stay at a standstill for a few years," resident Dorothy Moore said.

She has lived in her current Warner Robins home for about 41 years.

"A few years ago it was down a little bit, but in the last couple years, it's gone up," Moore said.

With rising property values, Moore says tax bill increases have become a trend.

"I'm on a fixed income, there are a lot of people on a fixed income and they can't afford it. They have to let something else go and pay your taxes or your bills. It's kind of tight for a lot of people, but I'm good right now," she says.

The city looked at how it would affect homes with a value of $125,000.

"They will probably notice a rate of about $20 more than what they paid last year," City Clerk Mandy Stella said.

She says anyone with senior exemptions may pay an additional $7.50 for a property of that value.

Stella says this increase is also seen because the city planned its 2024 budget around a milage rate of 9.98 mills. This has been the millage rate since 2017.

"If we were to roll back it would be less than that 9.98, so there would have to be some budget discussions," Stella said.

Moore says she needs to see her bill, but believes she will be just fine.

As long as it doesn't get $100 over or something like that, I can manage," Moore said.

Stella says Warner Robins residents who stay in Peach County with a property value of $150,000 may see an increase of about $17. That will depend on if their home has been reassessed by Peach County.