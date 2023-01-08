'It helped change my life': Warner Robins Public Works Department thankful for raises

Public works is looking to fill 24 full-time and seven part-time positions, and they hope the pay raises help attract new workers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city employees are still in disbelief a day after the new city pay scale was announced.

The goal was to boost employee morale, but it was to also make wages more competitive. Now, the city says many of those new salaries now exceed what's offered in Centerville and Perry.

In the Warner Robins Public Works Department, the extra competitive wages are important as they are still working to get people into a number of unfilled positions.

Since the announcement, they say that their phone lines have been ringing.

"Bringing in another batch of guys in to help us out, [so] we can get around to doing more things in the city at an adequate time," public works department employee of 10 years Randy Jackson said.

Employees in the Warner Robins Ground Maintenance Department like Jackson are cleaning the streets with a little more pep in their step since the news broke.

When he heard the news about the pay raise, Jackson said he ran out of joy.

"I'm still riding on cloud nine now," Jackson said.

Some workers at Monday's meeting admitted they were considering retirement before the salary boost.

With starting pay being raised to $15.50 an hour and raises ranging up to 35% some workers, some say it makes going to work a little bit easier.

"You may be cutting grass with the weed eater, or you also may be on the tractor in which we cut the majority of the grass in the city," Jackson said.

They also now have more responsibilities since they have taken over city parks.

With the hopes that the boosted wages helps bring in new employees, many in the department think that the additional employees can help them make better use of their time as they work to keep the city beautiful.

Jackson says this raise will be a huge benefit to everyone.

"It just helps around the house with the bills and, honestly, it helped change my life," Jackson said.

Nathan Snyder and Shawn Roby say it makes the Public Works Department feel appreciated.

"The kind of work that we do out here around traffic is dangerous, and a little extra incentive always helps out," Snyder said.

Unlike other city departments, public works haven't received any incentive bonus in several years. So with the wage increases, it feels good.

"It was well worth the wait," Roby said.

Roby has worked for the department for 4 years.

"It's something that we all needed it's something that we worked hard for, and I was glad that we got it," Roby said.

Jackson says he hopes to see their team grow.

"The scale that made it move to make this happen is very attractive, so anybody that wants to come join us in the City of Warner Robins. Come join us y'all," Jackson said. "We need everyone we can get to fill these positions."