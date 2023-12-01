Warner Robins residents battling woes of rising water bills

Interim City Administrator James Dodson says "We're having a variety of issues with billing. We're currently working on them."

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Paying bills isn't fun, especially if you believe your bill is wrong.

A Warner Robins woman tells 13WMAZ she's having this problem with her water bill.

Robin Sandstedt pays roughly the same amount for her water utilities bill, but she says in two months, her bill shows her water use jumped by more than 4 times.

"It had jumped from 11-,12-,1300 gallons to 5,000 gallons," says Sandstedt.

She checked for a leak, but there wasn't one.

'In the meantime, I took a picture of actually reading and sent it to them because they were just estimated," she says.

She's been doing this ever since, sending pictures, and waiting weeks for a response.

"Why should I have to do that every month? I don't think I should have to do that," she adds.

She also put out a post on the NextDoor app.

"I was just curious if anyone else was having issues, and I heard from a ton of people that were having the same issues," she says.

Some people wrote that they'd had problems throughout 2022. They said their bills have doubled, and some still had unsolved issues.

James Dodson, the interim city administrator, says he was aware of the problem.

"We're having a variety of issues with billing, we're currently working on them," says Dodson

He says long delays are partly due to staffing shortages.

"I hate the customers are having to experience the problems that they are, but we're working on them," he adds.

Dodson could not say when the problem might be fixed.