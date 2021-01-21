In the Woodfield subdivision, which is part of Statham's Landing on Old Hawkinsville Road, people say they have severe flooding whenever it rains hard

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Warner Robins are upset over drainage problems in their neighborhood. They say back in September, Hurricane Sally caused a lot of damage that they're still trying to fix.

Karen Yeager's 83-year-old father lives in the subdivision. She says they're looking at 18,000 worth of damage.

In the Woodfield subdivision, which is part of Statham's Landing on Old Hawkinsville Road, people say they have severe flooding whenever it rains hard. Yeager's father's house was completely flooded. Right now, he's living on a cement slab.

"Entire house was flooded, so we've had to rip up the entire flooring. We've had to pay 100% out of pocket," said Yeager.

Next-door neighbor John Haynes says the overflow of water knocked out a part of his fence. His garage and backyard also flooded.



"They need to fix the drainage problem, they need to install larger drainage pipes instead of feeding the water into the large pipes that run across the road here," said Haynes.

Yeager says she's made calls to city and county officials for the past four months, but she says she keeps getting the run-around.

"City councilmen, the county commissioners, the county and city attorneys, they keep telling me that they're immune to this problem, that they're not at fault. I can't tell you how many hours I've been on the phone. It just breaks my heart for my my father having to live on a cement slab and not getting answers," said Yeager.

She says back in October, she spoke with the county Public Works engineer who promised to keep her in the loop on resolving this. Yeager says she hasn't heard back since.

"I have not received any information or any contact from the city or county regarding this, or their plans to get this problem fixed," she said.