Warner Robins restaurant owners see decrease in dine-in, uptick in takeout

The owner of My Grandma's Empanadas says they’re getting so many calls that they’re putting in another phone line.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted pretty much every part of life over the last year and a half. One group still feeling the effects is restaurant owners.

Some in Warner Robins say they’re seeing fewer people eating in, and more people taking food to go. They wonder if rising COVID-19 cases are playing a part.

Rikki Waite, the owner of My Grandma’s Empanadas, says her restaurant is generally busy but she’s seen fewer faces dining in recently.

“Since the beginning of summer, I've noticed that the call-in orders and the to-go orders have picked back up kind of like when the pandemic first started,” said Waite.

She says they’re getting so many calls that they’re putting in another phone line. To-go orders have increased by 20% over the last month.

“We have seen a decrease with the dine-in, but we haven't seen a decrease in sales, so it just tells me that they're coming in, getting it to-go, getting curbside or calling it in,” said Waite.

Over at Props Steak & Seafood Restaurant, general manager and executive chef Kory Mack is seeing the same – a slight fall-off of indoor guests and more to-go orders.

Mack says they now work with more third-party delivery companies.

“We've changed our packaging on to-gos… getting with Uber Eats, DoorDash, stuff like that to kind of make sure we make that money and make sure we're giving the community what they want,” said Mack.

Both Waite and Mack say COVID numbers in the county, along with the rise of the Delta variant, could be a reason why they’ve noticed slight changes.

Whether it’s food or drinks, the two say the pandemic is making hard to get some products.

“It's hard to get product in. With I guess trucking companies, packing, so it has been a struggle just making sure that we have the food that's on the menu,” said Mack.

“A lot of our different drink flavors are out, not because we didn't order them, but just because the warehouse is out,” said Waite.

Another problem restaurant owners are facing is a decrease in staff. Mack and Waite say they’re looking to hire.