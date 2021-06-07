Warner Robins seniors celebrate return to center with beach-themed party

After being out of the building for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warner Robins Senior Center made their return in style.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After being out of the building for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warner Robins Senior Center reopened its doors in style.

On Tuesday morning, it opened for the first time in 16 months.

"Not being able to see them and only talk to them on the phone. It was a little sad, a little depressing actually," said senior coordinator, Alma Clay.

Some of the city's seniors returned to the center and couldn't be happier. Some arrived by bus, others were dropped off, but it didn't take long for the dancing and laughing to start.

Catherine Jarvis says it's exciting to see old friends after the long hiatus.

"To see everybody interacting with each other...it's wonderful to see that again because we've been out for so long now, over a year, so it's good to be back with friends and fellowship," said Jarvis.

Tuesday's party had a beach theme, and the seniors were given fedoras and goodie bags. They also hit the dancefloor and sang along to old school tunes, like hits from the Temptations and Luther Vandross.

Jarvis said she's happy to get out of the house and dance again.

"This is an avenue for me to get out of the house and come visit with people and be around people," Jarvis said. "When you're at home just sitting there you have a lot of time to think about negative stuff. So this, coming out here makes me feel really really great."