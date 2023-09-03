Warner Robins seniors complain of run down facility, fairness issues

The seniors plan to address their concerns at the next city council meeting later this month. The center has about 38 members ranging in ages from 55 to 92.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A group of seniors at the Wellston Center in Warner Robins say they’ve noticed a lot of differences between their center and the other two around town.

Because of that, they're preparing to bring their concerns once again to city leaders.

At the Wellston Center, some seniors say lingering problems are overshadowing their experience at the center.

"Now that we are seniors, we don’t want to feel thrown away, pushed to the side or to the corner,” Nathan Ann Johnson said.

Johnson says several times they've reached out to city officials about the condition of the building-- claiming there have been rat droppings, snakes, and a bathroom that isn't handicap accessible but she says all they've gotten is false promises.

"I know several people have been here and promised us different things. They have promised us they would repair our bathrooms, they have not. They promised us they were going to repair the whole place and make it lively, they have not," Johnson said.

She's says she's talking about Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, her predecessor Randy Toms and others.

The center has about 38 members ranging in ages from 55 to 92-years-old and they say the facility is too small.

Member Cheryl Navarro says in addition to failed upgrades, there's also a fairness issue.

"We're treated differently, maybe because of our economic status, because we are low income seniors, but we can pay $2, $5 for an activity to go to those centers, why can’t we come in? We're told, 'Well, you already go to a senior center here in Warner Robins, you're not allowed to come in here," she said.

Both women say city officials should keep their promises.

"We want the city to take action and make sure our lives matter too. We're just asking that if you promise us something, follow through and that's the bottom line," she said.

Both women say one of their most recent issues was being denied use of a building for a senior event while they say another group comes as they please.

After 13WMAZ left the center, we got a call from the center saying Mayor LaRhonda Patrick would make sure they could use the building.

Mayor Patrick says Middle Georgia Action Agency is supposed to pay to rent the space and but will not be charged further. She also says they are aware the bathrooms are not accessible, leaving the only option to put money into the building or build another.

She says they plan on building another building with city funds in which the organization can use for their program. She also says the city just lends the building but doesn't run the program, therefore, seniors are allowed to leave the building in search for another.