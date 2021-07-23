Warner Robins seniors enjoy a dose of equine therapy

Residents at Summer's Landing in Warner Robins spent their day with Lily, a therapy horse

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Seniors at a Warner Robins senior center welcomed a special, four-legged guest Friday.

Summer's Landing hosted Lily -- a therapy horse.

Summer Landing residents got the chance to interact with Lily with some petting and hugs. Equine therapy has been known to help with PTSD, depression, autism, and anxiety.

Resident Barbara Kendrick said she enjoyed the time with Lily.

"I think it's wonderful," Kendrick said. "It's relaxing. It lets you see that horses are not as scary as they seem to be. Especially therapy horses that's been trained, and she's a champion and she's beautiful."

Phoenix Equine Assisted Program owner, Barbara Adler, said equine therapy is for everyone.

"This is for everybody," Adler said." It's doesn't matter how little or how old you are, even just coming out and just petting her makes your day brighter."

Phoenix Equine Assisted Program is located in Fort Valley. You can find their Facebook page here.