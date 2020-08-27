Warner Robins seniors receive over 500 letters from pen pals

The letters are from all across the country and as far as Germany.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In mid-August, The Canopy at Warner Robins posted on Facebook looking for pen pals for their senior residents.

Within just two weeks, more than 500 letters came flooding in.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warner Robins seniors looking for pen pals

"I never thought it would be like that," said Betty McDaniel.

She says she's enjoyed reading her letters and learning about other people's lives.

"I like to see how they are coping with COVID-19, because it keeps us close," she said.

She's also enjoyed getting to write back to all of her new friends.

The senior living facility even has an online map to show where all the letters are coming from.

So far, they've had mail from all across the country and even Germany. Some Central Georgia students have sent in letters from their classrooms.

A few people also donated writing supplies so the seniors can continue conversations with their pen pals.

"It just makes us all feel good," McDaniel said.

The Canopy at Warner Robins still hopes to get more letters. If you're interested in writing one, you can send it to:

120 Latham Drive

Warner Robins, Georgia 31088