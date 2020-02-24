WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is set to swear in a new city attorney on March 2nd.

Last month, we told you a state agency said Warner Robins City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge Fred Graham acting in both roles is a conflict of interest.

Now, Julia Mize, a prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office, is set to take Graham's place.

"I'm very convinced that we're doing a good thing," said Mayor Randy Toms.

Mize grew up in Warner Robins and is currently a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon.

Toms said despite the opinion handed down by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, Graham is leaving on his own terms.

"Hopefully it'll be a smooth transition, and I know it will, because I know both of these individuals are people of integrity," said Toms.

Toms said he knew from the beginning Graham did not plan to stay at City Hall long-term.

"He told me when he first came here that this was not going to be permanent. He said he was here to serve the city the best he could, and he's done a superb job," said Toms.

He said he was not thrilled with the way council appointed Graham, but he said he is grateful for the work he has done since he was appointed back in October.

Toms said he will stay on board through the end of March to help Mize transition into her new role.

"We decided that we needed to find somebody that could be here hopefully long term, and I think Mrs. Mize makes that transition very convenient and very good," Toms said.

According to Toms, Graham won't be completely out of the picture in the city. He will continue to do some fill-in work in Municipal Court.

"He's got the experience, the knowledge, and he functions very well there," Toms said.

13WMAZ reached out to Mize to talk about her upcoming role in city hall, but she said she would prefer to speak with us after she is sworn in at the city council meeting on March 2nd.

