WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Throughout Thursday evening as news of a shooting in a Warner Robins shopping center broke, we brought you the latest details from investigators. Law enforcement has shared more information about what happened which changed some of what they originally released.

Friday night, we got new information about the charges against the suspect, who was involved, and why law enforcement did not release some information immediately.

Let's start by taking you step-by-step through the information in the order we got it.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner confirmed they got a tip of a suspect breaking into cars in the Walmart parking lot, and the man ran away.

"After he fled on foot, shots were fired in front of the Bealls Outlet," Wagner told 13WMAZ Thursday.

At the time, Chief Wagner did not confirm whether the man had a weapon or shot at police. He'd only say that at least one of the officers fired shots, hitting the suspect. He directed all other questions to the GBI.

"We're limited on information that we can give out in that moment in time. Part of our job is to prove or disprove as to what happened, and of course, we were the agency involved with it. Again, you can only give out so much information so you don't sway witnesses," Wagner said.

Later Thursday evening, we got more new information from the GBI.

The GBI said the man shot is 27-year-old Derik Edward Jones of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They also told us they believe he stole a gun out of a car in the parking lot and used that to shoot at police in front of the Bealls Outlet.

"Several shots were fired by the suspect and the officers involved," said GBI Special Agent-in-Charge Todd Crosby.

Friday, a viewer sent cell phone video of the shooting to 13 WMAZ.

It shows three members of law enforcement aiming their guns. The GBI says two in uniform are Warner Robins police officers. The man in the green sweatshirt is an off duty Crawford County deputy.

"Who was actually at the Walmart shopping while he was off," Crosby said.

Warner Robins Police and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office say the two officers and the deputy are now on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. This is typically standard protocol in cases like this.

But GBI Special Agent-in-Charge Todd Crosby says the "tremendous amount" of witnesses are helping them in their investigation.

"From speaking to several of the eye witnesses that were there, they say officers gave this gentleman every chance to surrender, to give up, to put his firearm down, to do the right thing," Crosby said.

As for Jones, he now faces a list of charges. They include three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm while on first offender probation, criminal trespassing, and entering an automobile.