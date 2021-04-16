Man hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

Police say the man was sitting in his car when he was shot in the back

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back on Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened in the 100-block of Ignico Drive around 11 p.m. It says the victim, 36-year-old Kenneth Bowman Jr., was sitting in his car when he was shot in the back.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Police say their investigation shows the shooting was a drug-related robbery, and that the victim isn’t cooperating with them.

Anyone with information can call Det. Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380.