WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after one man was shot and another was stabbed during a fight Monday.

A release from the Warner Robins Police Department said officers responded to the 700-block of North Davis Drive near the VIP Store for a reported aggravated assault around 12 a.m.

Detectives found that there was a physical fight involving alcohol, a knife, and a gun. The fight then escalated to the point where both weapons were used, according to the release.

The release said 53-year-old Darren Durden was shot in the lower back and is being treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. 24-year-old Markos Jackson was stabbed in the chest and is being treated at Taylor Regional in Hawkinsville.

The release said their injuries are not life threatening, and charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Trent Van Lannen at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

