Warner Robins shows ins and outs of police department with citizens police academy

The course is free, enrollment is open, and it begins on March 9.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police want people to understand better what they do and why, so they're inviting you to join them for a 12-week course. They call it their citizens' academy.



Sometimes, certain experiences just seem to click.



"I remember the day that I saw that post on Facebook and I have got to sign up for this," Gillian Warstler said.



When Warstler signed up for Warner Robins citizens police academy, she says it sparked her curiosity in more than one way.



"I knew this is definitely, this is, a foot in the door to see what is it that I want to do because I may have taken that citizens police academy and realized this is not for me,” she continued.



She’s now on the path to becoming a detective.

Having gone through the academy last year, she says not only did it expand her knowledge of her future, but it created understanding.



"Taking the citizens police academy really allows you to just have an understanding of the officers’ lives and what they do and our community, and what our community is going through and the things our community is going through," she continued.



The 12-week crash course covers all things law enforcement. It takes people through investigations, what police can and can’t do, use of force, ride alongs, and more.



"Sessions on the hiring process, what it takes to be a police officer, the actual test, physical agility test and things like that. one session we take you down to the range and you get to shoot the types of guns that we train on,” Captain John Clay said.



If you're expecting high action -- you may need to adjust your expectations.

Captain John Clay says it's mostly informational.

"When you finish the police academy you're not, you don't have any type of certification in law enforcement or anything like that, but certain people come and they're thinking maybe I want a career in law enforcement, well this shows them what it’s all about," Clay said.



He believes it also shows a more personal side to law enforcement.



"Usually, the only publicity they see is when people are saying negative things and so this gives them the chance to interact with people on a more friendly basis," he said.

Creating an environment that allows the community to connect.