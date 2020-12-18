'Warm and welcome': Warner Robins spa reopens under new management

The spa was bought by two sisters who are running it from different continents

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two sisters decided to buy and reopen a spa in Warner Robins, fulfilling the wish of their late father who wanted them to stick together.

Co-owners Angela Moffett and Nicole Houser have opened Renewed Beauty and Spa in what formally was Real Spa.

The business offers haircuts and styles, nails, facials, waxing and more. They offer their services for men, women and families.

Moffett says the spa is different from others because it offers that "warm and welcome" feeling for every customer.

"We provide that family onset environment," she said. "We grew up in the community... we know what it's like to be customers."

Moffett recently moved to Tanzania and is working remotely for the business. She hopes to open another Renewed spa in Africa.

"I feel all women and families deserve the opportunity to feel great about themselves no matter where they are in the world," she said.

Houser followed in their father's footsteps and is retired from the Air Force. Both women remember their late father telling them to "stick together."

"Because of him this is possible," Moffett said. "It's the perfect way to honor his legacy."

Houser says they have seen many returning customers and hope to see more as they add on new services like eyelash extensions, eyebrow tenting and massage therapy.

The spa is located at 627 South Houston Lake Road Suite 118. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They require masks and do temperature checks while also complying with the CDCs coronavirus guidelines.

If you want to know more, you can visit their website or Facebook page.