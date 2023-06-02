Warner Robins speed cameras to go live near schools on June 5

The Warner Robins Police Department says the warning period on the cameras will be ending.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several speed cameras near schools in Warner Robins will go live on June 5, ending their warning periods.

In a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department says that cameras near Warner Robins High School, Lake Joy Elementary and Primary, Northside High School, and Huntington Middle School will be going live.

The red speed cameras near Northside High School and Huntington Middle School will run from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30.

They say the cameras will enforce the speed limit by capturing cars going 11mph or more over the speed limit from 7 a.m. to noon Monday - Friday.

Signs will be by each camera to let drivers know they are in a speed enforced zone.

The cameras will capture the speed and license plate of cars, and if they flag speeding, their information will be sent to the Police Department so they can check and confirm the information.

If you are speeding, a fine will be issued.

Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead is spearheading the campaign, and thinks it will increase the safety of students.

"Our primary objective is to create a safe environment for our students and all community members," said Chief Whitehead. "By deploying speed cameras near schools, we aim to deter speeding violations and encourage responsible driving habits."