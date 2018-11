Warner Robins police are investigating an armed robbery and need your help finding the suspect.

Police say just after 7 p.m. Thursday night, a man walked into the Happy Food Mart on Smithville Church Road waving a gun.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on this case, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

