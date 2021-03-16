Warner Robins stray dog searches to find family

Cooper, as he's now called, walked about 2.5 miles in search for a woman who fed him outside a CVS pharmacy.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Most of the time, it’s the family that chooses the dog, but this time, it was the dog that made the decision.

Amanda Sabet left Perry Animal Hospital Monday morning with news that would make the whole family happy. The stray dog they’ve been taking care of had no microchip.

“We’re gonna keep him. He found us. I can’t make that up,” Sabet said.

It’s a story meant for Hollywood.

Sabet was getting ready for dinner Friday night when her husband told her there was a dog out front. She assumed it was the neighbors’ pet.

“Instantly tears. I was like, ‘No way! How did you get here?'”, she said.

Eight hours earlier, Sabet had fed that exact dog in a Warner Robins’ CVS parking lot.

She said she spent 45 minutes waiting for animal control, but eventually had to leave for work.

“I thought about him all day and I hoped somebody got him,” Sabet said.

It was a total shock when she had seen him in her front yard, which was about two-and-a-half miles away.

“My husband was like, ‘You brought him here,’ and I was like, “No, we have cameras. I went to work'”, she said.

Sabet immediately took him to get cleaned up at the pet grooming salon she owns.

“Then I brought him home, and he walked right into the bed that he knew was his,” Sabet said.

She thinks her pure intentions are what led the dog to find her.

“Genuine love, you cross rivers for, move mountains,” Sabet said.

Sabet believes it was fate that brought them together after the year we all went through.

“I need to be healed and I want to heal you, and let’s help each other out,” Sabet said.

Sabet says she tried to locate an owner through Facebook, but came up empty-handed.