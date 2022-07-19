Warner Robins students receive Rotary Club scholarships for academic excellence

The scholarship was given to four students in Houston County who achieved academic excellence and community service.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A few Houston County students got some financial relief as they go on to college.

The Warner Robins Rotary Club held a scholarship luncheon at the Curtis Event Center on Watson Boulevard.

Members granted four scholarships to Houston County graduating seniors.

They were honored for academic excellence and community service through four years of high school.

LeXandria Richardson said she knew she wanted to got to school out of state and she's glad she's getting some help along the way.

"Just being able to have this club and this community support me and believe in me enough to give me this scholarship and help with the funding is really exciting," LeXandria says.